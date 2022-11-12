Chilliwack Photographer Carsten Arnold Lands Plumb Assignment – Photos and Video of New Canadian Tire Store

Chilliwack – Well respected Chilliwack photographer Carsten Arnold Photography landed a plumb assignment. His work is now on view through his Facebook page.

Canadian Tire head office in Toronto recently contacted him to photograph the interior of their new store here in Chilliwack.

It is BC’s largest at 95,000 square feet. They also needed drone aerial photos and video, and twilight and night time exterior ground based photos. Interior photos needed to be taken after store closing so they were taken between 9PM and 2AM.

The package of 350 photos and a 2 minute video were delivered to them this week and “they were thrilled with the results.”

Check out the Facebook post here.

Here is the link to the video (no sound). https://player.vimeo.com/video/769056053

Canadian Tire Carsten Arnold/Nov 2022

