Chiefs to Partner with Canucks Autism Network (CAN) for Autism Acceptance Night – Includes A Quiet Room at Coliseum – Sunday February 3, 2023

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced they will be partnering with Canucks Autism Network (CAN) during the 2022-23 BCHL Regular Season. The Chiefs and CAN will host a special Autism Acceptance night on Sunday, February 5, 2023 against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The Chiefs are currently working hard to ensure the game and the Coliseum will be autism accessible during the game. The following services and resources will be available to support individuals on the spectrum attending the game.

● A designated Quiet Room for anyone who needs a break from the sensory-rich environment

● Decreased volume of music and P.A. announcements during the game.

● Canucks Autism Network sensory kits containing: sensory toys to reduce anxiety, a schedule of the game to improve predictability, and noise-canceling headphones to ease sensory sensitivities.

The game and partnership will promote autism acceptance while building a more inclusive, supportive, and welcoming community. Chiefs Vice President Business Operations and Team Governor Barry Douglas is excited for the opportunity for the Chiefs to help bring attention to this important cause. “It’s exciting for us to be able to host this important game. Creating a welcoming environment for all community members while highlighting a charity that is active in Chilliwack is so meaningful to us and we couldn’t be happier to work with the Canucks Autism Network.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to support the Chilliwack Chiefs in their efforts to create a more accessible and welcoming experience for fans on the autism spectrum,” said Canucks Autism Network CEO, Britt Andersen. “Our ultimate goal is for every individual on the spectrum to be understood, accepted, and supported in all community spaces so it is wonderful to see the Chiefs taking meaningful steps in this direction.”

If you or someone you know would like to get involved, please reach out to the Chilliwack Chiefs Front Office to find out ways to help support the event or get your tickets. To learn more about Canucks Autism Network, please visit canucksautism.ca