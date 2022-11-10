Both Chilliwack MLA’s Comment on New Funding for Four Local Projects Including Mural and Film Festivals

Chilliwack/Victoria – Chilliwack area MLAs Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon say that local events in Chilliwack will benefit from provincial tourism funding.

“Chilliwack is such a great place to visit, and events like these draw in people to experience all the great scenery, businesses and hospitality that Chilliwack has to offer. Funding like this means we can continue to enjoy arts, sports and music in our community and continue to welcome visitors with open arms,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack.

The Province has provided funding to nearly 100 organizations through its Tourism Events Program (TEP) to build B.C.’s reputation as an events destination and increase visitation.

In Chilliwack, the following local events are recieving funding from the program:

Chilliwack Sunflower Festival- $12,500

Chilliwack Mural Festival- $11,474

Chilliwack Independent Film Festival- $10,000

2023 BC Men’s & Scottie’s BC Women’s Curling Championships- $10,000

Amber Price who has been with the Mural Festival since its inception told FVN that “the $11,400 this would have have covered the entire budget from just a couple of years ago ( saying with a laugh) so it goes to show you the growth of the festival and how much this is needed to continue to inspire artists.”

“Whether it’s to cheer on athletes at the provincial curling championships or to come snap some pictures at the beautiful Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, our area has so much to offer visitors and residents. Provincial funding is important to many of the events that we love and it’s great that this program is back to help make these events possible,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent.

The Province announced $4.8 million for the Tourism Events Program in April this year, marking the return of TEP after a two-year absence due to the global pandemic. TEP funding supports a wide range of tourism experiences, including arts, cultural, or internationally recognized sporting competitions, bolstering awareness of the event, attracting additional overnight visitors and increasing tourism benefits to communities. The Province has provided over $18 million in TEP funding since 2016, supporting 317 events.