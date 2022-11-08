Getting Roller Derby Rowdy with Daze of Derby – Saturday November 12

Chilliwack – The Daze of Derby is back.

NWO Roller Derby Association is bringing back this single day event for the first time since 2019.

This will literally be all day long, Saturday November 12th, 8am to 8pm at the Landing Sports Center.

Come by and watch some hard-hitting, fast-paced Roller Derby action with multiple teams coming to skate from near and far, with multiple bouts being played on two tracks simultaneously.

This year is an A/B level tournament with the opportunity for a bit of C level scrimmaging as well.

There will be raffle prizes, 50/50 tickets, Food Trucks, Vendor tables, and more.

Doors open at 8AM with the first whistle at 9AM.

Entry for spectators will be by donation, with proceeds going to support Impact Society and Mountainside Harm Reduction.

The Landing Sports Center is on Spadina near Evergreen Hall and the Chilliwack Curling Rink. Enter building below the big red awning.