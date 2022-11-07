Spreading Cheer With A Cupcake Festival – Friday December 2

Chilliwack – There is no better way to show gratitude, kindness and spread good cheer in your community than by baking and sharing homemade cupcakes!

The Chilliwack Cupcake Festival is Friday December 2. Facebook information is here.

Anyone can participate by sharing cupcakes with family, friends, co-workers, peers, and neighbours.

Organizers are seeking volunteer to bake, decorate and deliver cupcakes to hospitals, seniors centers and more.

They are also looking for help seeking donations and sponsors for this event, as they will need a lot of cupcakes.

Please email teriw@uwbc.ca or reach out to Nancy Guitar or Teri Westerby.