City of Mission Commemorates Remembrance Day & Veterans’ Week (VIDEO)

Mission —Veterans’ Week and Remembrance Day is a time to reflect about peace, to honour veterans, and to consider the high costs of war, said Mayor Horn in a video statement on behalf of Council.

The short video is available on the City’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IR0ZIIa1jOE

Council proclaimed November 5 to 11 Veterans’ Week at a Regular Council Meeting in October.

“The purpose of Remembrance Day is often lost in today’s world,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “It was created so that we would all learn from the horrors and losses of war and therefore be more invested in peace and dialogue. That’s what is meant by the motto ‘Lest we forget’ and I hope we all take a moment to reflect on that lesson this Remembrance Day.”

Since the mid-1990s, Indigenous Remembrance Day has taken place on November 8 as a time to honour the bravery, contributions, and sacrifices made by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples who served in times of war.

“We are in tremendous debt to all of our veterans, but I believe we should be particularly grateful to those who defended our country, even when they were not treated as equals,” Horn said. “We honour them, not just by saying thank you, but by ensuring we are building a more inclusive and respectful Canada.”

Members of Council will attend the Remembrance Day Service at the Mission Legion this Friday to take part in the moment of silence.