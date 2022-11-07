Chilliwack School District – Inaugural Board Meeting: Oath of Office & Elections – Reichelt 22-23 Board Chair (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – In a short meeting not even an hour long, the Chilliwack School District held its Inaugural Board Meeting: Oath of Office & Elections on November 7.

Willow Reichelt was elected Board Chair with Dr. Carin Bondar as Vice Chair. David Swankey declined the nomination for Vice Chair.

For Councilor to the BC PSEA – British Columbia Public School Employers’ Association – Teri Westerby with Dr. Bondar as the Alternate.

For Provincial Councilor to the BC STA – BC School Trustee Association – Margaret Reid with David Swankey as the Alternate.

First full session of the new school board is Tuesday November 8 and will be live streamed on YouTube.