AbbyPD Investigates Arson on Trethewey Street – Considered Targeted

Abbotsford – Early Saturday Morning (November 5, @1AM) Abbotsford Police responded to a structure fire at an occupied residence at 3030 Trethewey Street.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and Abbotsford Police Patrol Members assisted with the evacuation of the occupants. No occupants were injured in this incident.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, this fire is being treated as suspicious.

The Abbotsford Police Department, Major Crimes Unit, has now taken over this investigation. Although the investigation is in its early stages, Detectives believe this incident was targeted.

Major Crimes Detectives seek additional witnesses, CCTV and dash camera footage. If you were travelling in the area of Trethewey Street and Maclure Road between Gladwin Road and Clearbrook Road before or after the incident, please contact the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 22-46186