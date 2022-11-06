11 Grizzlies and One Sardis Falcon Make AAA East Conference BC High School Football All Star Team

Chilliwack – Congratulations to the All Stars. One from Sardis Falcons and 11 from the GW Graham Grizzlies AAA Senior Varsity Football teams were selected to the Eastern Conference All Star Teams.

Playoff schedule for the Grizzlies still to come.

From Sardis: DB Andrew Fawcett.

Sardis DB Andrew Fawcett/Crazy Bees Photography and Media

From GW Graham:

MVP Offence – Lucas Feaver

OLine – Brody Munro

OLine – Tyler Bergin

Receiver – Tyson Orregaard

Receiver – Carter Dallas

Running Back – Maleky Colgiu

MVP Defence – Vincent Branauer

DLine – Yapo Conteh

LB – Riley Ashley

LB – Josh Seo

DB – Christian Beck

* Top Grade 11 – Yapo Conteh

* Top Special Teams – Josh Seo