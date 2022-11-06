11 Grizzlies and One Sardis Falcon Make AAA East Conference BC High School Football All Star Team

Chilliwack – Congratulations to the All Stars. One from Sardis Falcons and 11 from the GW Graham Grizzlies AAA Senior Varsity Football teams were selected to the Eastern Conference All Star Teams.
Playoff schedule for the Grizzlies still to come.
From Sardis: DB Andrew Fawcett.
From GW Graham:
MVP Offence – Lucas Feaver
OLine – Brody Munro
OLine – Tyler Bergin
Receiver – Tyson Orregaard
Receiver – Carter Dallas
Running Back – Maleky Colgiu
MVP Defence – Vincent Branauer
DLine – Yapo Conteh
LB – Riley Ashley
LB – Josh Seo
DB – Christian Beck
* Top Grade 11 – Yapo Conteh
* Top Special Teams – Josh Seo