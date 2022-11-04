Hope for Hope Slough, A Community Conversation Sponsored by Watershed Watch Salmon Society – Thursday November 17

Chilliwack – Hope for Hope Slough, is a community conversation about the future of the local waterways of Chilliwack. Sponsored by Watershed Watch Salmon Society – Thursday November 17.

The dinner and conversation is at the Camp River Community Hall, on Camp River Road.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite – that link is here.

The Friends of Camp-Hope Slough and the Friends of Bell Slough in partnership with Cheam and Skwah of the Pelolxw Tribes and Watershed Watch Salmon Society are hosting this evening to share updates and dive into conversations about the future of these important waterways.

This community event will focus on the Hope, Camp and Bell Sloughs and many of the waterways that flow into and connect to them. Stewarded by Sto:lo communities, these waterways have been important transportation routes and sources of food for many generations before us. With the coming together of our communities we can take steps to restore and revitalize these waterways for many for generations to come. It’s also been one-year since the atmospheric rivers moved through our community and we want to take stock of the significance of that event, what it meant to you and how we can be better prepared for extremes by making our waterways resilient to mass water fluctuations.