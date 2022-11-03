Vancouver Hosting 2024 Grey Cup

Vancouver (Matt Baker) Valley football fans rejoice, the holy grail is coming to Vancity.

The Canadian Football League announced on Thursday that the 111th Grey Cup in November 2024 has been awarded to the BC Lions.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to announce we’re bringing this iconic event to British Columbia,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the Canadian Football League.

“The Lions’ bid was very strong. And it was buoyed by the tremendous excitement the team is generating across the province and the country.”

Vancouver will play host to the Grey Cup for a 17th time, the second-highest total behind only Toronto, while BC Place stages the grand football event for a 10th time and first since 2014.

BC Place is also home to this Sunday’s Western Semi-Final as the Lions begin their November journey against the Calgary Stampeders at 1:30 pm. The winner moves on to Manitoba for a Western Final showdown with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers one week from Sunday.

Under the stewardship of Amar Doman who purchased the club in August 2021, the Lions enjoyed a resurgence this season finishing with a 12-6 record, their highest win-total since 2016, while exciting and energizing the fan base both on the field and in the community.

“On behalf of our entire organization, and Lions fans everywhere, I thank the CFL’s Board of Governors for entrusting us with the honour and privilege of hosting the Grey Cup, one of Canada’s biggest and most important events of any kind,” Doman said.