Mission RCMP Searching for Missing 49 Year Old Man – Paul Reimer

Mission – Mission RCMP were made aware November 1st, 2022 that a 49 year old man, Paul Reimer, was overdue for a local appointment in Mission and were concerned for his whereabouts. Reimer was last seen at the Mission Memorial Hospital on October 26th at 2pm. Riemer’s cell phone appears to have been turned off and there are no definitive locations where he is known to frequent.

RCMP/Paul Reimer

Reimer is described as:

Caucasian

Medium build

Green eyes

Short brown and greying hair

Stands approximately 5’9″ tall and weights approximately 180 pounds

Identifies as transgendered and may go by Jessica

Police are very concerned for Paul Reimer’s health and well-being and acquaintances report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long. He may be in Mission, or have travelled to elsewhere.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paul Reimer is urged to contact the Mission RCMP at 604-768-0774, their local Police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).