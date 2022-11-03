Financial Literacy: UFV & RBC Launch On Campus Info Kiosks

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) are deepening their long-standing partnership by launching RBC On Campus. This initiative expands financial literacy opportunities and is an educational centre for students. The On Campus kiosks are staffed by a team of advisors providing free one-on-one advice, seminars, and workshops on topics ranging from student finances, financial literacy, and financial planning to career advice, networking, and wellness promotion.

“The University of the Fraser Valley plays an integral role in helping students develop the necessary skills, capabilities, and experiences needed to prepare for the future of work and to thrive,” said Jacky Gill, Regional Vice-President, Fraser Valley, RBC.“I am so excited and proud to share that RBC will be helping along the way with our new RBC On Campus location where our advisors will support students in building their financial literacy skills, support their personal and professional development and build their social and cultural awareness.

“We’re very excited to welcome this additional RBC presence on campus,” said Dr. Alisa Webb, Vice-President, Students, UFV. “RBC On Campus advisors embrace a student-first approach, emphasizing education, engagement, and empowerment. These values align with our commitment to student development and support. We look forward to this next phase of collaboration that will deliver new programming and opportunities for our students.”

This initiative represents a renewed commitment to the many connections UFV and RBC share. UFV is appreciates RBC’s past and present support of student career education, co-op and experiential learning, peer mentoring, food security, New Student Orientation, and more. RBC’s Future Launch program has supported the UFV Centre for Experiential and Career Education (CECE) and the organization often engages in UFV fundraising activities by providing volunteers at campus events.

“Financial literacy can be a challenge for many, and UFV is excited to enhance the relationship with RBC, a trusted and valued community partner,” said Susan Mide Kiss, Vice-President of Community Engagement, UFV. “RBC On Campus provides learning opportunities for students that go beyond the financial realm and assist our community in developing graduates who possess these foundational and life-long skills.”