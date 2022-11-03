“Dementia Dialogues: Grief and Loss” – Abbotsford – Monday, November 21

Abbotsford – Abbotsford residents caring for someone living with dementia experience some form of grief throughout the progression of the disease.

To help Abbotsford residents adjust to changes throughout the stages of dementia, the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings a free interactive workshop to the city on Monday, November 21.

“Dementia Dialogues: Grief and Loss” is a facilitated discussion, encouraging family caregivers to share their experiences. A facilitator helps them connect with one another and increase their knowledge about dementia and caregiving skills.

The free session runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre, 2499 McMillan Road.

Pre-registration is required, by contacting the First Link® Dementia Helpline, available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-800-936-6033.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend. To learn more about the protocols, visit alzbc.org/COVID-safety.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org or call the First Link® Dementia Helpline. Service is also available in Cantonese and Mandarin at 1-833-674-5007 or Punjabi at 1-833-674-5003.