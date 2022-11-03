British Columbia Hockey Conference First Ever Prospects Game November 22 in Chilliwack – Home of the Jets

Chilliwack – The British Columbia Hockey Conference announced the coaches and staff that will be a part of the first annual BCHC Prospects Game on Tuesday, November 22nd at the Sardis Sports Complex in Chilliwack – the home of the Chilliwack Jets.

The PJHL vs KIJHL.

The PJHL’s Top Prospects team will be led by head coach Brad Bakken, whose Langley Trappers currently sit in top spot in the Harold Brittain Conference. Last season, Bakken and the Trappers captured the 2022 PJHL championship before defeating the host Delta Icehawks in the gold medal game to hoist the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

Chilliwack Jets assistant coach Cameron Campbell and Langley Trappers assistant coach Gary Mahesh will serve as assistant coaches under Bakken, while Ridge Meadows Flames general manager Derek Bedard has been named the team’s Operations Manager and Abbotsford Pilots trainer Krista-Lee Walchuk has been named Athletic Trainer & Equipment Manager.

The KIJHL Top Prospects team staff includes head coach Dave Hnatiuk (Grand Forks Border Bruins), assistant coaches Mark Readman (Princeton Posse) and Ty Valin (Fernie Ghostriders), operations manager Lance Morey (Nelson Leafs) and athletic trainer Nicholle Auger (Fernie Ghostriders).

Team rosters for the inaugural BCHC Prospects Game will be announced on Monday, November 7th.