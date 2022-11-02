Mission – When Elizabeth thought about drawing her favourite part of Mission, a vista of snow-capped mountains was the first thing that came to her mind. “The mountains are filled with magic,” Elizabeth said. “I enjoy spending time with my family in them.” Her entry was the winner of the Shine Bright Mission Youth Art contest that was held in September. The drawing will inspire one of the sixteen custom lights that will be on display in downtown Mission for the month of March. Choosing her drawing from the numerous creative and thoughtful youth submissions was no easy task.

“With 48 light designs handed in, it was a very difficult decision to make,” said Clare Seeley, Manager of Tourism Mission and a Shine Bright Mission co-organizer. “Elizabeth captured an aspect that many members of the community had suggested in a way that is in keeping with the other light designs. We are very excited to see her work come to life, and we thank all of the participants for their entries.”

Shine Bright Mission is a new community event set for March 3, 2023 in downtown Mission.

Made possible through a grant from the Federal government via The Commemorate Canada – Reopening Fund, Shine Bright Mission encourages residents to gather in recognition and celebration of the frontline heroes that made our COVID-19 response possible.

Shine Bright Mission is being organized by the partners in the I Love Mission campaign, a community-based project launched in spring 2020 that was focused on coming together as neighbours to support local businesses during the challenges of the pandemic.

The event will feature a static parade of first responders, local performances, free activities, light activations, music, ceremonies, and opportunities to support Mission-based businesses.