Music Coming to Bozzini’s – Little Miss Higgins and her trio Saturday November 5 and Jeff Plankenthorn & Leah Nicole Barley, Tuesday November 15 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – There’s lots of great music coming to Bozzini’s . Little Miss Higgins and her trio on November 5 and Jeff Plankenthorn & Leah Nicole Barley November 15.

It was 2 1/2 years ago that one of Bozzini’s favourites was scheduled to perform Upstairs at Bozzini’s – then Covid came – so they are glad to have her back with her Trio again!

Dancing The Fire Waltz: Little Miss Higgins Hits the Western Canadian Highways With Songs From Her Latest Project

“The stories are riveting, expertly performed, and the songs- achingly beautiful.” -Bif Naked

http://www.littlemisshiggins.com/

Austin Texas’s Jeff Plankenthorn & Leah Nicole Barley (accompanied By Ross Christopher Fairbairn on Upright Bass

Two Great Artists In One Night on Tuesday November 15.

http://bozzinisrestaurant.ca/event/jeff-plankenthorn-leah-nicole-barley-double-bill/