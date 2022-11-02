Downtown Chilliwack BIA Street of Valour Banner Project – for Remembrance Day

Chilliwack – The DCBIA, Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association, working with the City of Chilliwack, Tourism Chilliwack, Anavets 305 & Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 will be installing a series of banner throughout downtown Chilliwack.

This STREETS OF VALOUR project will feature four local veterans who proudly served in four conflicts.

This series is set to be installed on November 3rd and will remain until November 15th.

More banners will be added every year.

Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place at both the Vedder Cenotaph and at the Downtown Cenotaph Friday, November 11th.

The BIA’s own Harold Zinke will be laying a wreath on behalf of the DCBIA.