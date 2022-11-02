Cold Overnight Temperatures – Abbotsfsord Extreme Weather Response Program in Effect

Abbotsford – The forecasted temperatures overnight will be at or below 1° C. As per the extreme weather act, directed by the Province of British Columbia, the Extreme Weather Response (EWR) program is in effect for tonight and additional EWR shelter beds will be available at Gateway Church at 2884 Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford, from 8 pm until 7:30 am for those in need of shelter.

During Emergency Weather Conditions, transportation to and from Extreme Weather Response shelter beds can be available by calling (236) 668-2590 available between 7:30 pm and 11:30 pm.