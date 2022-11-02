Abbotsford and Kent Council Inauguration Ceremonies on Monday November 7

Abbotsford/Kent – On the heels of the City of Chilliwack City Council Inauguration (post election) both Abbotsford and Kent will do their own honours on Monday November 7.

The Inaugural Meeting of Abbotsford City Council will take place on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7p.m. in the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Mayor Ross Siemens

Councillor Les Barkman

Councillor Kelly Chahal

Councillor Patricia Driessen

Councillor Simon Gibson

Councillor Dave Loewen

Councillor Patricia Ross

Councillor Dave Sidhu

Councillor Mark Warkentin

For the District of Kent, you can watch on line: