Abbotsford and Kent Council Inauguration Ceremonies on Monday November 7

Abbotsford/Kent – On the heels of the City of Chilliwack City Council Inauguration (post election) both Abbotsford and Kent will do their own honours on Monday November 7.
The Inaugural Meeting of Abbotsford City Council will take place on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7p.m. in the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.
Mayor Ross Siemens
Councillor Les Barkman
Councillor Kelly Chahal
Councillor Patricia Driessen
Councillor Simon Gibson
Councillor Dave Loewen
Councillor Patricia Ross
Councillor Dave Sidhu
Councillor Mark Warkentin
For the District of Kent, you can watch on line: