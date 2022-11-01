Movember 2022 – Making a Difference in Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Prostate and Testicular Cancer (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Gentlemen, start your ‘staches.

Movember fundraisers are a global community of fired up Mo Bros and Mo Sisters – aka rock stars making a difference in mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Your donation could help save a father, a brother, a son, a friend, a partner, a man’s life.

Grow a Mo

Patchy, lopsided, itchy or epic – whatever Mo you grow this Movember, your face will raise funds and awareness for men’s health.

With the money you raise, Movember fund groundbreaking health projects across mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer – 1,250 projects so far.

