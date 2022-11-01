Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire Responding to Second Alexander Avenue Fire In A Week (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Back on October 24, there was a fire behind Ken’s Tire and Wheel on Alexander Avenue. On Tuesday Morning (November 1 @ 5AM) another building on the same street went up in flames.

Michael Vegh used to live in the now abandoned home and works near by. He took photos and video and posted to Facebook.

The home is sandwiched in between a number of auto and other businesses.

Vegh’s Facebook video is here.

Chilliwack Fire is investigating and has made yet another plea to owners of vacant homes to protect their property. The building was taken down due to its instability and safety concerns.

2022 Chilliwack Fire Alexander Ave Mike Vegh/October 31/Facebook

