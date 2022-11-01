Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week, November 1-7

Victoria – The Province is urging British Columbians to take actions to prevent carbon-monoxide poisoning during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week, Nov. 1-7, 2022.

Carbon-monoxide poisoning has caused 118 deaths in B.C. since 2012, including eight so far this year.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas, known as “the invisible killer.” It is produced when fuel – such as propane, gasoline, natural gas, heating oil or wood – does not burn completely in fuel-burning appliances and devices.

“The loss of life due to carbon-monoxide poisoning is tragic, and it’s critical that everyone learns about its dangers and what they can do to stop it from happening,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week is an annual reminder to get your fuel-burning appliances professionally inspected and to install carbon-monoxide alarms. These are potentially life-saving steps.”

In addition to installing alarms on every floor in their home, people should test their alarms at least once a month to ensure they are in working order. Maintain and replace batteries in each unit according to manufacturer’s instructions.