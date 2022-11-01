Canadian Agri-Food Automation & Intelligence Network – Funding Call for Local Projects

Edmonton/Fraser Valley – The Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network (CAAIN) launched its Livestock Innovation Program, a $5M initiative designed to foster advances in a sector of vital importance to our economic and social wellbeing.

From their media release: “Our team is pleased to unveil this opportunity to further support the country’s agri-food industries,”said CAAIN CEO, Dr. Cornelia Kreplin. “Of the $49.5M the Government of Canada has committed to our activities, $9.5M is earmarked to fund livestock innovation. While we already have several such projects either on the go or about to launch, including in the areas of beef and pork primary processing, we want to enable and encourage a broader cross-section of livestock-related initiatives. Accordingly, we are inviting applications from qualified innovators, entrepreneurs, and researchers working with livestock ranging from beef to bees, and everything in between.”

$26.4M CAAIN has committed to provide to the 24 successful applicants of its first three competitions, the $5M that will be used to support this livestock innovation program pushes CAAIN’S funding commitments to well over $31M.

Details are available online at caain.ca.