Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis Part of Health Committee Report on Drug Toxicity and Overdose Crisis

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis is part of the Health Committee Report on Drug Toxicity and Overdose Crisis.

The report was released on November 1.

On April 4, 2022, the Legislative Assembly empowered the Select Standing Committee on Health to examine the urgent and ongoing illicit drug toxicity and overdose crisis.

In the course of its work, the committee received briefings from federal and provincial government ministries and agencies, health authorities and other experts. The committee also held public hearings and invited written input to ensure all British Columbians had the opportunity to participate. The committee heard from 118 presenters and received 881 written submissions.

The report repeats a on going call for safe supple, prevention and education.

It also addressed the need for more involvement with the indigenous community.

The Committee report is at this link: Closing Gaps, Reducing Barriers: Expanding the response to the toxic drug and overdose crisis

The members of the committee are:

* Niki Sharma, MLA, Vancouver-Hastings (chair);

* Shirley Bond, MLA, Prince George-Valemount (deputy chair);

* Pam Alexis, MLA, Abbotsford-Mission;

* Susie Chant, MLA, North Vancouver-Seymour;

* Dan Davies, MLA, Peace River North;

* Sonia Furstenau, MLA, Cowichan Valley;

* Trevor Halford, MLA, Surrey-White Rock;

* Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA, Courtenay-Comox;

* Doug Routley, MLA, Nanaimo-North Cowichan; and

* Mike Starchuk, MLA, Surrey-Cloverdale.