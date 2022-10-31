Last Senior Varsity Football Game of the Season – Sardis vs GW Graham Won’t Happen – Parents Cite Player Safety

Chilliwack/Sardis – The final Senior Variety Regular Season Football Game of the season will not happen Friday night, November 4.

Sardis and GW Graham were to square off at Exhibition Stadium in Chilliwack.

Over the weekend, the game was cancelled, as Sardis forfeited the game.

FVN has learned that a number of the parents of Sardis players have stated “Sardis does not have enough players available to safely take on that level of competition”.

In the past few weeks, the Sardis Falcons SV team has been in a tail spin losing streak, while the Graham Grizzlies are primed for the playoffs.

There are other social media postings saying that while Sardis has not had a great ending to the season, this is denying some Grade 12’s their last chance at playing organized football. Many will not go onto a college or university career, or get an opportunity to play in the BCFC.

FVN has reached out to the respective coaching staffs for comment.