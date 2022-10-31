Canada’s Largest Christmas Event – Glow Langley

Langley – What has become the most anticipated holiday event of the season is returning bigger and brighter than ever, as Glow Langley launches on November 23rd.

Tickets are now on sale.

Glow launched its first event in Langley in 2017 to great reviews from the community and has since expanded to cities across the country. The company had setbacks during the two years of COVID-related government restrictions but is excited to bring the festivities back to communities across Canada.

Glow Langley will run from November 23rd– December 31st. For more information on event schedule, ticket sales and discounted days and timelines, please visit: Coming Soon – Glow Langley – Christmas (glowgardens.com)

Guests will experience a family-friendly outdoor Christmas festival with towering light gardens and magical landscapes all under the magic of more than a million lights. Attractions include a kids scavenger hunt, food trucks, a holiday train ride, pictures with Santa, a meet and greet with princesses and a giant warmed tent space with live performances and delicious holiday beverages.

Guests will wander through a sea of giant ornaments, magical trees and cascading lights while kids also enjoy the variety of attractions designed just for them, including a holiday themed kids’ playground.

Each year Glow Langley presents a new holiday theme. This season The Jolly Jumble will tell a story and send families on a mission to find Santa’s tree decorating team of six elves so that they can finish the North Pole’s biggest and most beautiful Christmas Tree.

While most prices in BC are increasing, Glow wants to ensure that as many families as possible can attend and is discounting ticket prices back to those offered pre-pandemic. A regular adult pass is $19.99, plus taxes while family passes are $69.99, plus taxes. Parking is free and all attractions within the event are included in the ticket price.

The festival is organized on the property of Canadian company Darvonda Nurseries and was created originally with the intention of using both empty greenhouse and farming space during the winter to create a family holiday experience. This year, the event will be an outdoor holiday spectacular. Glow has now grown and has expanded to five additional Canadian cities.

To ensure the best guest experience, entry to the event is staggered. Time slots are provided so that you can enjoy Glow without crowding.