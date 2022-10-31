BC Bars and Pubs Can Temporarily Extend Their Hours During FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Victoria – Bars and pubs in B.C. can temporarily extend operating hours during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, giving fans extra time at their venue of choice to watch the Canadian men’s national soccer team compete during late-night and early-morning hours.

While there will be no change to the hours of liquor sales and service, bars, pubs and restaurants will be able to remain open for their patrons and serve non-alcoholic beverages during the extended hours.

The FIFA World Cup is held in Qatar this year from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, and the 10-hour time difference means many of the games will be held during the early-morning hours in B.C.

Expanded hours in the hospitality sector have been granted previously for other international sporting events, such as the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics and the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

In June 2022, Vancouver was approved as one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026.