Chilliwack – Registration is now open for the Annual Chilliwack Adopt-a-Senior Program.

This is a call out for local businesses, sport teams, classrooms, and all residents of Chilliwack.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a senior, now is the time. On the heels of the never ending pandemic and a tough year weather wise, charity dollars are tough to find and this group is no different.

This year, Chilliwack Adopt-a-Senior have 1000+ seniors waiting for their special match. Let’s show our seniors what Chilliwack is made of and give them a Christmas to remember.

