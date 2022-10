Agassiz/Rosedale – MOTI (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure) is conducting maintenance work on the Agassiz-Rosedale bridge between October 31 and November 5.

That will require single lane alternating traffic control.

Check DriveBC (https://drivebc.ca/#mapView) for exact dates and times.

Single lane alternating traffic control is currently scheduled to take place from November 1st to 2nd, between 9 AM and 3 PM, but may be subject to change.

