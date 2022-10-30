Chilliwack Visual Artists Association – WINGS, SYMBOLS & MYTHS – November 2 – December 10 at O’Connor Gallery

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Visual Artists Association’s latest show is entitled “WINGS, SYMBOLS & MYTHS” – November 2 – December 10 .

Prominent in many myths are winged creatures. As a symbol, wings represent the ability to soar and reach heights otherwise unattainable. A powerful symbol, wings have been used to indicate success, aspiration, purity, and freedom.

Variations on winged creatures occur in many cultures and are among the most used mythological images used by artists worldwide.



In this exhibit, the artists of the Chilliwack Visual Artist’s Association present their interpretations of this intriguing, multi-faceted theme.

Show information is below: