Armstrong MetalFest 2023 Band Submissions – Apply Between November 1 to 30

Canada’s mountain-shaking extreme music festival Armstrong MetalFest is launching the band submissions for their 2023 lineup with applications opening on November 1st and ending on November 30th at 11:59 pm PST.

Bands interested in performing at the festival can apply at https://armstrongmetalfest.ca/contact/band-submissions/​

After their most successful event to date in 2022, which saw the festival’s highest attendance on record along with marking AMF‘s return after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, the 2023 edition will be held on July 14th and 15th at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong, BC.

Tickets for AMF 2023 and camping along with the lineup will be announced at a later date.

West Metal Entertainment is a non-profit society that not only puts on Armstrong Metal Festival every year in Armstrong, B.C., but gives bands opportunities to play different venues throughout the region including all-ages shows, to encourage musical passion in kids as well as adults.

For more info:​

​Armstrongmetalfest.ca

​​Facebook​

​Instagram​

​Twitter​