Chilliwack – Friday night lights and the Sardis Falcons failed to fly against the Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary School from West Kelowna.

The Falcons lost 36-16 at Exhibition Stadium as the drizzle came down.

This came just days after Sardis Football had a visit and pep talk from Bo Lokombo of the BC Lions.

The final game of the Senior Varsity regular season is Friday November 4 against the cross town rivals GW Graham Grizzlies.