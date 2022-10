Island 22 – Island 22 parking fees were in effect June 27 to October 30. Parking fees will be back in effect in June 2023.

Regular Hours:

May 1 – Oct 14: 6 am to sunset

Oct 15 – Apr 30: 7 am to sunset

The park will open at 5AM during an approved Sockeye fishery.

More Island 22 information from the FVRD is here.