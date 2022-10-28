Abbotsford (Jordie Arthur) – UFV Men’s Soccer – Richardson earns 1st Team All-Star Honours, and Mejia picks up All-Rookie Team Nod.

Taylor Richardson was named a Canada West 1st team All-Star for his stellar regular season campaign for the UFV Cascades, while Ivan Mejia was selected to the Canada West All-Rookie Team for his contributions.

Richardson was dominant all season for the Cascades, finishing the season with a team-leading eight goals, including three game winners, in thirteen games played. The fifth-year forward was instrumental for the Cascades securing a playoff berth this season.



“He’s scored some big-time goals. Especially against Alberta because of the timing of it, but also the games against Trinity. Scoring two on the road and one here in Abbotsford, they were huge. He put the team on his back when we needed him” UFV head coach Tom Lowndes said of Taylor’s impact.”



“It’s well deserved, and the biggest thing about Tay is he’s such a team guy. To See him get an individual award is very pleasing.“



Mejia made an instant impact for UFV, stepping into a starting role immediately. The debutant started 14 games for the Cascades and tallied two goals and two assists for his efforts this season.



“Ivan is a special talent, and probably wants to have more goals and assists than he’s had this year, but when you look at how we’ve played and how we’ve created things he’s been a big part of that” explained Lowndes.



“He’s always dangerous and lively when he’s on the ball, and he’s a player that the opposition have to look out for. Ivan’s created opportunities with his technical ability for us that players around him have benefitted from, so he’s been a really good attacking threat and we’re happy he’s had a good season.”



The Cascades now set their sights on the playoff match-up with the undefeated Mount Royal Cougars this Saturday in Calgary. Kickoff is at 2pm (PT) and you can watch live at canadawest.tv.