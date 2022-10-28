Playing in the Clay from the Chilliwack River Valley – Cathy Terepocki 2022 Carter Wosk Applied Art And Design Award Winner (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack/Vancouver – From playing in the clay from the Chilliwack River Valley to making a living with her art.

Chilliwack’s Cathy Terepocki is only one of four BC winners of the 2022 Carter Wosk Applied Art And Design Award.

In October, , the BC Achievement Foundation (BCAF) announced the recipients of the 18th annual Carter Wosk Award in Applied Art + Design.

“These artistic works and designs demonstrate a new strength within BC’s creative economy,” said Anne Giardini, OC, OBC, KC, Chair of the BC Achievement Foundation.“

The Carter Wosk Award in Applied Art +Design celebrates and honours BC’s creators for ensuring beauty and function are part of our everyday lives. It is always a delight to us at BC Achievement to recognize new ways of marrying art and function with ingenuity and imagination.”

Artists and designers honoured by the Carter Wosk Award in Applied Art + Design produce work that has a practical or functional application, such as furniture, textiles, jewellery, ceramics, weaving, glass, fashion,and industrial design.

Nominated artists have an opportunity to share their work to a wider audience while inviting critical reflection and feedback.

Terepocki spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn about her art, making a living at it, and literally getting her clay, locally, from the depths of the Chilliwack River Valley. Ironically, the flooding of November 2021, exposed a vein of clay that she was able to tap and use for her ceramic projects.

Her website is here.