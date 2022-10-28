Marshall Road Extension From Abby to Langley Opens Saturday October 29

Abbotsford -The City of Abbotsford announced the completion of the highly awaited Marshall Road Connector project, which will open for public use on Saturday, October 29. The project, which has been a strategic priority for Council since 2016, adds a new east-west corridor between Abbotsford and Langley/Surrey and was built in partnership with the City and numerous local property owners and business operators.

The new road alignment connects King Road, at Bradner Road, with Mt. Lehman Road at Marshall Road, providing an important transportation connection to Highways 99, 15 and 13, which will significantly help with the movement of people, goods and services across the region and reduce traffic volume on Fraser Highway.

2022 Marshall Road Extension to Langley/ Oct 28/2022/City of Abbotsford

“This new route is a welcomed and much-needed addition to our City’s transportation network,” said Mayor Henry Braun. “Not only will this new east-west connection help to increase productivity for industrial, farming, gravel extraction/remediation and airport-related activities in our City, but it will also help to reduce overall travel time for all Abbotsford drivers by lessening the strain on Fraser Highway and Highway 1. As a City, we are grateful for the local businesses and property owners and operators that partnered with us to bring this new road connection to the area”.

This project was completed thanks to a joint partnership with property owners GWEB Holdings, Rigby Farmland, Ross West Properties, Telford Farms and Wall’s Farms, and gravel operators and contractors B&B Contracting, Fraser Valley Aggregates, Little Rock Quarries, Mainland Construction Materials, Magnum Concrete and Valley Gravel Sales.

Extending Marshall Road through western Abbotsford and to the 16th Avenue corridor supports economic vitality in the City, by providing a direct link to three US Border crossings, Vancouver and Abbotsford Airports. More information about the project can be found at www.abbotsford.ca/city-hall/projects-go/marshall-road-connector