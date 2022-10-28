Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 27, 2022 – The Welcome Matt: Your “Hallowe’en” Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty. Councillor’s Corner Chilliwack City: Sue Knott, in her final appearance as Chilliwack City Councillor! Rotary Corner: Andrew Crosbie, Rotary Club of Chilliwack on the upcoming ROTARY BOOK SALE! INTERVIEW: Kyra Esau-McGahey, CSOPA INTERVIEW: Don Krossa, Mortgage Specialist Associate, RBC.

HAPPY HALLOWE’EN WEEKEND! Have fun and stay safe, from chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week

: • The Rotary Book Sale starts Sunday! • Lori Paul’s new book, “A Singer’s Playbook”!

• Halloween will be soggy – “TWO Atmospheric Rivers!” AND

• You’ll be aHEAD of the game, if you watch Josh in sports this week…BELIEVE IT…must watch (@40:32)

PLUS…! The Welcome Matt: Your “Hallowe’en” Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty.

Councillor’s Corner Chilliwack City: Sue Knott, in her final appearance as Chilliwack City Councillor!

Rotary Corner: Andrew Crosbie, Rotary Club of Chilliwack on the upcoming ROTARY BOOK SALE!

INTERVIEW: Kyra Esau-McGahey, CSOPA

INTERVIEW: Don Krossa, Mortgage Specialist Associate, RBC

News Director: Don Lehn Sportscast: Josh Bohr Weather: Cari Moore

