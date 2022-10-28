Chilliwack Clean Up Saturday October 29 – Industrial Way/Chilliwack Mountain

Chilliwack – The never ending clean up from fishing and party camps continues.

From the Facebook page – Chilliwack Cleanup and Nikita Aikenhead: Saturday the 29th the dogs and I will be starting on Industrial Way, the dogs will be in costumes. I’ll be covering the stretch from near the old Pick A Part to the railway tracks by Langley Concrete.

The worst stretch is the first 2km along Chilliwack Mtn.

I’ll supply garbage grabbers, garbage bags and disposable gloves and please wear appropriate footwear and clothing for the weather conditions.

Meet just across the tracks from the old Pick A Part at 11AM.

Chilliwack Clean Up Oct 2022