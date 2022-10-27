New Provincial Bill Tabled To Enhance Safety and Accessibility for BC’s Taxi and Ride-Hailing Industries – Chilliwack MLA Coulter Involved In This Process

Victoria – The Province has introduced Bill 40, proposing changes to the Passenger Transportation Act that will enhance safety and accessibility for B.C.’s taxi and ride-hailing industries.

The Passenger Transportation Act applies to drivers of commercial passenger vehicles, such as taxis, limousines and ride-hailing vehicles.

The new Bill 40, tabled on October 27, proposes amendments that will enable the registrar of passenger transportation to operate an accessibility program that will support increased availability of accessible vehicles and services.

The accessibility program will support the Province’s requirement that the taxi industry increases the number of wheelchair-accessible vehicles on the road. It will also advance the Province’s commitment made under the Accessible British Columbia Act to improve accessibility standards in a range of areas, such as employment, education, transportation, and buildings and infrastructure.

Bill 40 further proposes changes to increase safety. It will clarify the authority of the registrar of passenger transportation by providing additional authority to prevent ineligible people from driving passenger-directed vehicles. It will also clarify the evidence drivers must produce at roadside to confirm their eligibility to drive passenger-directed vehicles.

“Working toward a more equitable and inclusive society is at the heart of our commitment under the Accessible British Columbia Act,” said Dan Coulter, Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility and MLA for Chilliwack. “By passing these amendments, we will support industry efforts to provide better services for people who need transportation accommodations.”