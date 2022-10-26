This Weekend Expect Back to Back Blasts of an Atmospheric River, But Nothing Like November 2021

Fraser Valley/Victoria – After the atmospheric river and flooding event of November 2021, the Emergency Management BC (EMBC) has ramped up their severe weather statements.

People living in the Lower Mainland, the Fraser Valley, on Vancouver Island and on the North and Central Coast can expect stormy weather between Wednesday and Halloween Monday October 31.

This type of seasonal storm is typical for the region and is not unusual for this time of year. Environment Canada forecasts a narrow band of heavy precipitation moving through the North and Central Coast on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Otherwise known as atmospheric rivers, narrow bands of heavy precipitation such as this are common in British Columbia and many occur every year, most commonly in the fall and early winter.

The River Forecast Centre closely monitors forecasts and will issue advisories and warnings should they be required. At the end of a drought, this influx of precipitation can cause flooding. However, extreme weather, such as the mid-November 2021 events, is rare and not forecasted at this time.

Emergency Management BC (EMBC) is working closely with communities on preparedness activities, including regular regional co-ordination calls with First Nations and communities.

The River Forecast Centre is monitoring weather patterns and river conditions and remains vigilant for a potential rapid transition toward extreme wet weather that could contribute to an increased flood hazard.

EMBC is prepared to deploy four million sandbags to local governments to protect homes and public infrastructure.

EMBC is prepared to deploy or pre-position sandbag machines to areas of flood concern or potential flood concern throughout the province.

EMBC is prepared to deploy 10 kilometres of gabions, which are wall-like structures filled with sand, and 32 kilometres of tiger dams, which are stackable orange tubes filled with water.

This year, EMBC expanded its use of Alert Ready to issue broadcast intrusive alerts on behalf of communities to warn British Columbians of imminent threats due to flooding.