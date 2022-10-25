UPDATE – Vedder Mountain Road Restaurant Goes Up In Flames – Considered Suspicious

Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – Chilliwack Fire crews worked a blaze at the Munchikone Express (Munchies) restaurant. This is off the roundabout from (44000 block) Vedder Mountain Road that leads to Cultus Lake.

Chilliwack Fire received the call after 2PM Tuesday.

Chilliwack Fire stated that approximately 20 Firefighters from Halls1, 3, 4 and 6 responded to the scene and discovered heavy flames and black smoke coming from the single storey commercial building.

No one was hurt and the building sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

This fire is considered to be suspicious in nature and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire officials and the RCMP.

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca