Chiefs AJ Lacroix Under the Microscope of NHL Central Scouting

Burnaby/Chilliwack (with files from BCHL) – NHL Central Scouting has released its Players to Watch list ahead of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and there is no shortage of BCHL representation.

A total of nine current players, one future prospect and another two former BCHLers have made the list.

One of which is the Chiefs AJ Lacriox:

AJ Lacroix (F) – Chilliwack Chiefs

Lacroix is tied for the Chiefs lead in points with 10 in 10 games and his four goals are also tied for most on the team. This is his second season in the BCHL after impressing his rookie year to the tune of 40 points in 53 games. Lacroix, a dual American-Canadian citizen, got some international experience under his belt in the offseason, playing for the United States at the Hlinka Gretzky U-18 tournament.

The West Vancouver, B.C. native committed to Michigan State University last month.