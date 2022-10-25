AbbyPD Make Drug Trafficking Arrest on School Property

Abbotsford – Last Wednesday afternoon (October 19) Abbotsford Police responded to Bakerview Centre for Learning located in the 32600 block of Marshall Road for a report of a suspicious man who had entered the school.

School administration immediately confronted the man asking him to leave the school.

As a result, the school was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution. AbbyPD Youth Squad and Patrol officers arrived at the school within minutes of the call.

The man had fled the area but was located a short distance away and in possession of a large quantity of illicit drugs. Although the investigation showed no trafficking was conducted on school grounds, 39-year-old Sunpreet Monga of Abbotsford has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Mr. Monga remains in custody.

The AbbyPD Youth Squad continues to investigate this incident; if you have any information that can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225