Fire at the Business of Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Fire crews made quick work of a blaze that started in the tire storage area of Ken’s Tire and Wheel on Sunday night.

The business is owned by Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove.

Fortunately damage was not that bad as this remains under investigation.

Ken’s wife Gail, also an employee at the shop, posted pictures and video to social media.

There have been homeless camps behind the building in the past but again, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Gail Popove om Facebook:

Thanks to a young man calling 911 and providing this photo as well as the quick response of our local fire department . We received one of the most gut wrenching phone call while out at the Cultural Centre this evening. Both our phones were going crazy during the encore of the show. I knew something was bad. I’ve never been in a 4cylinder vehicle that could move so fast. There is some exterior damage but we made out okay. Thank goodness for a brick building.

Video is here – https://www.facebook.com/100000324245081/videos/pcb.5747244245296327/1025975345465951