Chiefs Liam Steele Named to Great Britain U20 Team

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Chiefs defenceman Liam Steele has been named to Great Britain Men’s Under-20s team for the upcoming IIHF World Championship.

Team GB will face Lithuania, Croatia, Romania, Spain, and the Netherlands in the six-team Division II, Group A competition, held in Kaunas.

The event runs from December 11th through to the 17th.

“We are all really proud of Liam. This is an amazing accomplishment for him to be able to represent his country. We look forward to watching him,” said Associate Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Brad Rihela.

This will be Steele’s second time at the tournament. Last year he helped his country win a bronze medal.