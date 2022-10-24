52 Year Old Chilliwack Man Arrested for Downtown Break and Enter

Chilliwack – A 52 year old Chilliwack man has been arrested following an early morning break and enter in downtown Chilliwack last Wednesday.

Shortly after 1am on Wednesday, October 19th, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a business located in the 45900 block of Wellington Avenue. A male suspect entered the store, stole merchandise and then fled on foot. The suspect was captured on CCTV surveillance and was subsequently identified and arrested by police later that day.

The 52 year old Chilliwack man has been released pending his first appearance in court.

Mary’s on Wellington had their front window smashed in last week , however it is now known if that is connected to this incident.

Amber Price at the Book Man (across the street) took action to have street art cover up the damage.