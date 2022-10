West Kelowna – The sun peeked through the rain clouds and it was a great Saturday for football.

Well for the GW Graham Senior Varsity Grizzlies.

They blew out Mt. Boucherie Bears 69-7 at Rosewood Sports Field.

Next up for the SV Grizzlies are the MJ Mouat Hawks, Friday 7PM October 28 at Exhibition Stadium.

More to come.