From Bellingham and Sydney to the Wack – Chilliwack School District Appoints New Secretary Treasurer

Chilliwack/Bellingham/Sydney Australia – The Chilliwack Board of Education announced on Friday that Dr. Simone Sangster has been appointed

Secretary Treasurer, effective January 1, 2023.

Dr. Sangster is currently the Assistant School Superintendent of Finance for Bellingham Public Schools. Simone has a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from the University of New South Wales, Australia, a Master of Education (Ed.M.) and a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) from Harvard University.

Dr. Sangster is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and has experience working for KPMG both in Vancouver and Sydney.

From the Bellingham School District page: Dr. Simone Sangster was hired as Assistant Superintendent of Finance in May 2015. Since 2011, Dr. Sangster worked as the Chief Financial Officer for Lane County School District 4J in Eugene, Ore., and also oversaw nutritional services. Prior, she worked as Assistant Superintendent for Finance, Operations and School Support in Bellevue School District. While working on her doctorate, she conducted research analysis for Education Resource Strategies. She earned her doctorate from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education and her bachelor’s degree from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.