Coquihalla – Le Sigh, it had to happen with the cooler temperatures and and rain. The first snow for the Coquihalla has fallen.

Friday 21 October 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

First snow of the season over elevated highway passes.



Timespan: This afternoon to Saturday.



Remarks: The shift to fall weather is finally happening today. As a colder airmass arrives with a Pacific weather system, periods of snow will likely give some accumulations over the elevated highway passes from this afternoon to Saturday. Please stay tuned to weather alert updates and B.C. Travellers Forecast for more details:

https://weather.gc.ca/forecast/public_bulletins_e.html?Bulletin=fpcn68.cwvr



Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.



Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.